3 months ago
Canada, US unlikely to get lumber deal by mid-Aug: Canada source
May 18, 2017 / 4:42 PM / 3 months ago

Canada, US unlikely to get lumber deal by mid-Aug: Canada source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 18 (Reuters) - Canada and the United States are unlikely to strike a deal on a protracted dispute over lumber exports by the time talks on renewing NAFTA start in mid-August, a source close to the file said on Thursday.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said earlier in the day he hoped the issue would be solved before the formal start of negotiations on the trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement.

The source declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Denny Thomas)

