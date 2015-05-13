FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Negotiators on U.S. Senate fast-track bill swap proposals
May 13, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Negotiators on U.S. Senate fast-track bill swap proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - Senate Republicans rejected Democrats’ call for packaging four U.S. trade bills together, including the controversial fast-track authority that President Barack Obama wants, a Senate aide said on Wednesday.

Democrats are now weighing a Republican counter-offer that would set up a separate vote on fast track, with a worker assistance provision. Two other trade bills having to do with currency manipulation and African trade benefits would be considered separately under the Republican plan, according to the aide. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)

