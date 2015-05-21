FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama praises U.S. senators for 'big step forward' on trade
May 21, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Obama praises U.S. senators for 'big step forward' on trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama praised U.S. senators on Thursday for advancing legislation that would help him complete a trade pact with Asian countries, a major policy priority for the White House.

“I want to thank a bipartisan group of senators who took a big step forward this morning on a trade agenda that is consistent with strong labor standards, strong environmental standards,” Obama said at the beginning of a meeting with members of his cabinet.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

