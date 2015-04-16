FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says fast-track bill avoids 'mistakes from our past' on trade
April 16, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says fast-track bill avoids 'mistakes from our past' on trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday praised a bipartisan bill that would fast-track trade deals through Congress, urging lawmakers to pass it quickly so his administration can advance a trade pact with Pacific nations.

“The bill put forward today would help us write those rules in a way that avoids the mistakes from our past, seizes opportunities for our future, and stays true to our values,” Obama said in a statement.

“It would level the playing field, give our workers a fair shot, and for the first time, include strong fully enforceable protections for workers’ rights, the environment, and a free and open Internet,” he said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)

