Obama says new trade deal with Asia will help U.S. workers
April 17, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says new trade deal with Asia will help U.S. workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday a new trade agreement with Asia that is being negotiated would benefit not just U.S. businesses, but also American workers.

Obama said during a news conference that some Democrats and labor unions would oppose the deal, while others “believe that we cannot stop a global economy at our shores.” But he said previous trade agreements reached during his presidency did not divide the party. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

