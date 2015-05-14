Obama says blocking trade deals does not address concerns about trade

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday played down differences with lawmakers on the left wing of his Democratic Party, saying he shared concerns about the impact of trade deals on inequality and jobs.

But, he said, it was important to put the right trade rules and right domestic policies in place to fix problems.

“Blocking a trade deal will not, particularly since they are the first ones to acknowledge that the existing trade rules are a bad deal for U.S. workers,” he told reporters at the presidential retreat at Camp David in Maryland. (Reporting by Krista Hughes in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)