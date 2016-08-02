FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Obama emphasizes his support for TPP trade deal opposed by other Democrats
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
August 2, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Obama emphasizes his support for TPP trade deal opposed by other Democrats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he has the stronger argument in support of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which is opposed by presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and other Democrats, and suggested the campaign had turned the issue into a "political football."

"Hopefully after the election is over and the dust settles, there will be more attention to the actual facts behind the deal and it won't just be a political symbol or a political football," Obama, a Democrat, said at a White House news conference with Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.