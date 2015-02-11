FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to investigate imports of paper from China, others
February 11, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. to investigate imports of paper from China, others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will look into complaints about cheap imports of paper from China and other countries that could lead to duties on imported uncoated paper, including copy paper used in homes and offices across the country.

The Department of Commerce announced the investigations on Wednesday after a complaint from Domtar Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), Finch Paper LLC and P.H. Glatfelter Company about imports from China, Indonesia, Brazil, Portugal and Australia.

The complaint covers uncoated paper in sheets used to make envelopes, book pages and even monthly phone bills.

The International Trade Commission will make its preliminary decision in the case by March 9. Commerce is due to make a preliminary determination on subsidies in April and on dumping in June. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by David Gregorio)

