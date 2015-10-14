FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. officials confirm import duties on Canadian paper
October 14, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. officials confirm import duties on Canadian paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. officials confirmed duties on uncoated printing paper from Canada on Wednesday, a person close to the case said.

The Department of Commerce set final anti-subsidy duties on paper from Canada’s Port Hawkesbury Paper at 20.18 percent, slightly below the preliminary ruling, the person said, after a complaint by U.S.-based Madison Paper Industries of Maine, owned by Finland’s UPM-Kymmene Corp, and Verso Corp of Ohio.

Duties were set at 17.87 percent for Resolute FP Canada Inc and at 18.85 percent for all other exporters of the paper, used to produce such materials as magazines, catalogs, corporate brochures, flyers and directories.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Peter Cooney

