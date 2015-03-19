FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. trade officials to review Canadian paper imports
March 19, 2015

U.S. trade officials to review Canadian paper imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will investigate a complaint that imports of Canadian paper benefit from unfair government subsidies, the Department of Commerce said on Thursday, a move which could end in import duties.

The investigation covers supercalendered paper, uncoated printing paper used to produce materials including magazines, catalogs, corporate brochures, flyers and directories.

The complaint was lodged by Madison Paper Industries and Verso Corporation and is supported by unions.

Commerce said in 2014, imports of supercalendered paper from Canada were valued at an estimated $868.4 million.

The U.S. International Trade Commission will make a preliminary determination in the case by April 13. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Diane Craft)

