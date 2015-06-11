FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pelosi wants federal workers included in bill to help Americans hurt by trade deals
June 11, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Pelosi wants federal workers included in bill to help Americans hurt by trade deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday federal employees should be included in a bill that would provide help to American worker hurt by trade deals.

The legislation is part of a package of bills related to President Barack Obama’s push for a Pacific Rim trade pact. The core of the debate focuses on an effort to give Obama fast-track negotiating authority to reach trade deals.

Pelosi would not say whether she would vote for the fast-track bill if her concerns about public employees were addressed. “I will be making my statement in full probably on the floor of the House tomorrow,” she said. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

