U.S. confirms duties on steel pipes from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday confirmed duties on imports of stainless steel pressure pipe from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam after finding the products had been sold at unfairly low prices.

Duties will be as high as 167.1 percent for some pipe from Malaysia, the Department of Commerce said in its final determination.

The pipe is used in pharmaceutical lines, petrochemical lines, brewery process and transport lines and general food processor lines.

Imports from the three countries totaled $39.1 million in 2013. The U.S. International Trade Commission is due to make its final decision on whether the imports harmed local industry on July 6. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Dan Grebler)