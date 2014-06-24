FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US slaps duties on steel pipes from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

US slaps duties on steel pipes from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The United States will slap duties on imports of stainless-steel pressure pipe from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam after finding the products had been sold at unfairly low prices, the government said on Tuesday.

The U.S. International Trade Commission said U.S. producers were injured by imports from the three countries, the final step in triggering duties as high as 167.1 percent for some pipe from Malaysia.

The pipe is used in pharmaceutical production lines, petrochemical lines, brewery process and transport lines and general food processor lines.

Imports from the three countries totaled $49.9 million in 2013, the ITC said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.