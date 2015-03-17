FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sets preliminary duties on Turkey pipe imports, spares S.Korea
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sets preliminary duties on Turkey pipe imports, spares S.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday set preliminary duties on welded line pipe from Turkey after finding they are produced using unfair government subsidies, but spared South Korean imports.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said anti-subsidy duties on the pipe, used for oil or gas pipelines, would range from 3.76 percent to 8.85 percent, with the highest rate for products from Turkey’s Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS . South Korean subsidies were below the threshold, Commerce said.

Companies, including Northwest Pipe Company, JMC Steel Group division Energex and Maverick Tube Corporation, complained that rising imports forced local producers to cut prices.

But a parallel investigation will continue into whether imports were sold at below-cost prices, which could still lead to duties on products produced by South Korea’s Dongbu Steel , Husteel Co, Korea Cast Iron Pipe Industry Co Ltd and SamKang M&T Co. (Reporting by Krista Hughes, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.