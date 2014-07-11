FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to slap duties on steel pipe imports from South Korea
#Market News
July 11, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. to slap duties on steel pipe imports from South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department will slap import duties on South Korean steel pipe used in the oil and natural gas industry, reversing an earlier decision after intense lobbying from local producers, workers and lawmakers, according to a factsheet circulated to companies involved in the dispute.

In its final determination, Commerce confirmed it will impose import duties on oil country tubular goods from India, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, in line with a preliminary determination.

But although the investigation found pipe from Ukraine had also been sold in the United States below cost, Commerce said it would not collect any duties due to a suspension agreement, the factsheet said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Alden Bentley)

