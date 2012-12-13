US drops China's Taobao website from 'notorious' list

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday dropped a website owned by China’s largest e-commerce company, Alibaba Group, from its annual list of the world’s most “notorious markets” for sales of pirated and counterfeit goods.

Taobao.com “has been removed from the 2012 List because it has undertaken notable efforts over the past year to work with rightholders directly or through their industry associations to clean up its site,” the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said in the report.