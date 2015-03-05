U.S. trade office says monitoring Alibaba e-commerce site

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade office said on Thursday it is keeping an eye on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s consumer shopping website for sales of counterfeit and pirated goods, but refrained from putting the site back on a piracy blacklist.

Alibaba has fought hard to tackle counterfeit products to keep its reputation from being tarnished in the run-up to, and after, its initial public offering last year.

The U.S. Trade Representative removed China’s Taobao.com, Alibaba’s consumer-to-consumer shopping website, from its list of notorious markets in 2012.

“USTR encourages the company to continue working with all stakeholders to address ongoing complaints, (and) will continue to monitor the situation,” USTR said in its latest notorious markets report, released on Thursday. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by Gunna Dickson)