U.S. confirms duties on China's refrigerant imports
#Market News
October 15, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. confirms duties on China's refrigerant imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce confirmed steep duties on imports of refrigerant gas from China on Wednesday, saying the goods were sold too cheaply in the United States and were produced using Chinese government subsidies.

Final duties on the gas known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane, used in air conditioning systems, will range from 282.54 percent to 303.42 percent, taking both anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties into account, according to a statement from Commerce.

Companies affected include Jiangsu Bluestar Green Technology Co, Shandong Dongyue Chemical Co Ltd, T.T. International Co and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Industry Co Ltd .

The complaint was lodged by Mexichem Fluor Inc, a subsidiary of Mexico’s Mexichem.

The duties are subject to a final decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission, due by Nov. 28. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Richard Chang)

