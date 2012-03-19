FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sets duties S.Korea, Mexico refrigerators
March 19, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 6 years ago

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday ordered final duties on bottom-mount refrigerators from South Korea and Mexico in a case brought U.S. manufacturer Whirlpool against foreign rivals including LG and Samsung.

Whirlpool accused the Mexican and South Korean producers of selling the refrigerators, which have the freezer section on the bottom, in the U.S. market at unfairly low price.

The century-old Michigan-based manufacturer, in a petition filed last year with the U.S. Commerce Department, also said its South Korean competitors received government subsidies.

