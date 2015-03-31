FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to look into imports of plastic packaging materials
March 31, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. to look into imports of plastic packaging materials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will look into whether imports of clear plastic resin, used in bottles and packaging, from China and other countries are being sold too cheaply in the United States, a move that could lead to import duties.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Tuesday it would investigate a complaint about dumping of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin, used to make soft drink bottles and other packaging, from China, India, Oman and Canada. It will also look into government subsidies for products from China, India and Oman.

The complaint was lodged by DAK Americas, a subsidiary of Mexico’s Alfa S.A.B. de C.V., M&G Chemicals, and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, America, a subsidiary of Taiwan’s Nan Ya Plastics Corporation.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Beech

