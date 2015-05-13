FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate to begin voting on trade measures this week -aide
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate to begin voting on trade measures this week -aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate are expected on Wednesday to announce a deal paving the way for votes this week and next week on controversial trade legislation, according to a senior Democratic aide.

Under such a deal, the Senate could vote Wednesday or Thursday on a bill clamping down on foreign governments like China if they unfairly manipulate their currencies and a separate vote on an African trade bill.

Also this week, the Senate could vote on whether to open debate on fast-track trade negotiating authority for President Barack Obama, according to a senior Senate Democratic aide, with votes on amendments to that bill next week.

Reporting By Richard Cowan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.