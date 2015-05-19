U.S. Senate leader moves to limit debate on fast-track trade bill

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday took procedural steps aimed at bringing a debate on a fast-track trade bill to a close, moving the controversial bill a step closer to a vote on passage.

McConnell’s move was aimed at limiting debate on the legislation President Barack Obama wants to help him complete negotiations on a 12-country Pacific Rim trade pact.

“It is my hope that we would be able to process a number of amendments ... and then move forward and we’ll have a couple of days to accomplish that,” McConnell said.