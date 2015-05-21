FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Republican senator voices opposition to advancing fast-track bill
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Republican senator voices opposition to advancing fast-track bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - Conservative Republican U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions warned on Thursday against rushing ahead with a “fast-track” bill that President Barack Obama wants to help him complete a Pacific Rim trade deal, indicating some erosion of support for the measure.

The Alabama senator voted on May 14 to allow the trade promotion authority bill to clear a procedural hurdle and allow debate on the legislation. Another procedural vote, aimed at moving the legislation toward passage, is set for Thursday.

“I see no reason we have to rush this,” said Session, who added that Republican leaders were maneuvering to block amendments from being considered.

Some Senate aides were predicting a razor-close vote on advancing the fast-track bill toward passage.

The evolving trade deal is a centerpiece in the Obama administration’s pivot to Asia after a decade of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and as China’s political and military influence are on the rise.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.