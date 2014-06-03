FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. finds unfair subsidies of solar imports from China
June 3, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. finds unfair subsidies of solar imports from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department found there are unfair government subsidies of solar imports from China in a preliminary ruling on Tuesday and suggested duties of up to 35.21 percent on the products.

The U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG had complained that Chinese manufacturers are sidestepping duties imposed in 2012 by shifting production of the cells used to make their panels to Taiwan and continuing to flood the U.S. market with cheap products.

Commerce imposed preliminary duties of 35.21 percent on imports of panels made by Suntech Power and five other companies, 18.56 percent on imports of Trina Solar and 26.89 percent on imports from other Chinese producers, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chris Reese)

