U.S. opens probe into steel pipe imports from nine countries
July 23, 2013 / 8:28 PM / in 4 years

U.S. opens probe into steel pipe imports from nine countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday launched one of its biggest trade investigations in years into charges that manufacturers in South Korea, India and seven other countries are selling steel pipe used by oil and natural gas producers at unfairly low prices in the United States.

Imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from the nine countries totaled nearly $1.8 billion in 2012, more than double their total in 2010, as rising U.S. oil and natural gas production have increased demand for the pipe. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

