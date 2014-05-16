FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sets preliminary duties on electrical steel imports
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sets preliminary duties on electrical steel imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday set preliminary duties on imports of non-oriented electrical steel from China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Sweden and Taiwan, after finding the goods were being sold in the United States too cheaply.

The steel, an iron-silicon alloy used to make motors and generators, will face duties of up to 407.5 percent - the rate applied to products from China - after a complaint by AK Steel Corp.

Under the preliminary ruling, imports from Japan’s JFE Steel Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation will face duties of 204.8 percent. Imports from the six countries totaled $60 million in 2013.

The decision is subject to determinations by the U.S. International Trade Commission and a final Commerce ruling, all due later this year.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.