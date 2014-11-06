FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to levy duties on some electrical steel imports
November 6, 2014

U.S. to levy duties on some electrical steel imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday confirmed duties on imports of non-oriented electrical steel from China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Sweden and Taiwan.

The U.S. International Trade Commission found imports of the steel, used in motors, transformers and generators, hurt the local industry, after a complaint from AK Steel Corporation .

The vote sets the seal on anti-dumping duties for all six countries, affecting companies including South Korea’s Daewoo International and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation .

Goods from China and Taiwan face additional anti-subsidy duties.

Separately, the Department of Commerce said it would look into imports of welded line pipe from South Korea and Turkey, after a complaint from companies including Northwest Pipe Company, JMC Steel Group division Energex and Maverick Tube Corporation. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bernard Orr)

