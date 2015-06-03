FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. steel companies file complaint about imports of corrosion-resistant steel

June 3, 2015

U.S. steel companies file complaint about imports of corrosion-resistant steel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. steel companies on Wednesday filed a complaint about imports of corrosion-resistant steel from China, India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan, starting a process that could end in import duties.

The complaint was filed with the Department of Commerce and the United States International Trade Commission by United States Steel Corp, Nucor Corp, Steel Dynamics, Inc., ArcelorMittal USA, AK Steel Corp and California Steel Industries.

The companies said in a statement the imports caused material injury to the domestic industry and significant subsidies had been provided to producers by the governments of the other countries.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
