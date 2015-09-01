FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. looks into imports of hot-rolled steel
September 1, 2015

U.S. looks into imports of hot-rolled steel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce will look into a complaint about imports of flat hot-rolled steel products from seven countries in a process that could result in import duties.

AK Steel Corp, ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp , U.S. Steel Corp, SSAB Enterprises and Steel Dynamics Inc complained the imported goods, used for manufacturing a wide range of products, were being sold too cheaply or benefited from unfair government subsidies.

The Commerce Department said in a statement it would look into possible dumping of products from Australia, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Korea and Turkey. Products from Brazil, South Korea and Turkey will also be assessed for subsidies.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
