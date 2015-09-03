FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 3, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. officials back complaint on steel pipe imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. officials found reasonable evidence U.S. producers of steel pipes and tubes are injured by imports from South Korea, Mexico, and Turkey, taking the complaint a step closer to import duties.

The U.S. International Trade Commission said all six commissioners voted on Thursday to continue looking into whether imports of heavy-walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes are sold too cheaply in the U.S. market and, in the case of Turkish goods, benefit from unfair government support.

The complaint was lodged on behalf of Atlas Tube, a division of JMC Steel Group ; Bull Moose Tube Company; EXLTUBE; Hannibal Industries, Inc; Independence Tube Corporation; Maruichi American Corporation, a subsidiary of Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd ; Searing Industries; Southland Tube and Vest Inc.

The Department of Commerce is due to make a preliminary decision on subsidies by Oct. 14 and on dumping by Dec. 28.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
