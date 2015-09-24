FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. continues probe into imports of hot-rolled steel
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. continues probe into imports of hot-rolled steel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission found on Thursday there is reasonable indication that U.S producers are harmed by imports of flat hot-rolled steel products from seven countries, pushing along a process that could result in import duties.

AK Steel Corp, ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp , U.S. Steel Corp, SSAB Enterprises and Steel Dynamics Inc complained the imported goods, used for manufacturing a wide range of products, were being sold too cheaply or benefited from unfair government subsidies.

The decision means the Commerce Department will keep looking into possible dumping of products from Australia, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Korea and Turkey. Products from Brazil, South Korea and Turkey will also be assessed for subsidies. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.