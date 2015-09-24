U.S. continues probe into imports of hot-rolled steel

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission found on Thursday there is reasonable indication that U.S producers are harmed by imports of flat hot-rolled steel products from seven countries, pushing along a process that could result in import duties.

AK Steel Corp, ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp , U.S. Steel Corp, SSAB Enterprises and Steel Dynamics Inc complained the imported goods, used for manufacturing a wide range of products, were being sold too cheaply or benefited from unfair government subsidies.

The decision means the Commerce Department will keep looking into possible dumping of products from Australia, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Korea and Turkey. Products from Brazil, South Korea and Turkey will also be assessed for subsidies. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)