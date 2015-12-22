FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. slaps preliminary countervailing duties on some Turkish steel pipe
#Market News
December 22, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. slaps preliminary countervailing duties on some Turkish steel pipe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have agreed to slap countervailing duties of up to 7.69 percent on heavy-walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Turkey, according to a preliminary ruling announced on Tuesday.

The U.S. Commerce Department calculated a preliminary subsidy rate of 7.69 percent on MMZ Onur Boru Profil uretim San Ve Tic. A.S. and 1.35 percent for Ozdemir Boru Profil San ve Tic. Ltd Sti, it said.

All other producers and exporters in Turkey will be assigned a rate of 4.39 percent.

A final Commerce ruling will be made on or around May 2, with the U.S. International Trade Commission making a final decision on June 16.

The news comes after regulators found reasonable evidence U.S. producers of steel pipes and tubes have been injured by imports from South Korea, Mexico, and Turkey.

The complaint was lodged on behalf of Atlas Tube, a division of JMC Steel Group ; Bull Moose Tube Company; EXLTUBE; Hannibal Industries, Inc; Independence Tube Corporation; Maruichi American Corporation, a subsidiary of Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd ; Searing Industries; Southland Tube and Vest Inc.

Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
