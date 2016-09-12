FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. trade panel affirms hot-rolled steel duties on seven countries
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 9:01 PM / a year ago

U.S. trade panel affirms hot-rolled steel duties on seven countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission handed another victory to American steelmakers on Monday, affirming most of the recent anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on hot-rolled flat steel imports from Australia, Brazil, Britain, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea and Turkey.

The commission rejected anti-subsidy duties against hot-rolled steel from Turkey, but affirmed anti-dumping duties against Turkish-made hot-rolled steel. The vote locks in for five years import taxes of up to 34.3 percent on the affected products.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
