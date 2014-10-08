FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. confirms duties on some steel imports from Asia, Europe
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. confirms duties on some steel imports from Asia, Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday confirmed duties on imports of non-oriented electrical steel from China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Sweden and Taiwan after finding the goods were being sold too cheaply in U.S. markets.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said final anti-dumping duties ranged from 6.88 percent for South Korean companies, including Daewoo International, to as much as 407.52 percent for Chinese companies.

Japan’s JFE Steel Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation face duties of 204.79 percent for the steel, used in motors, transformers and generators.

The complaint was brought by AK Steel Corporation.

Goods from Taiwan and China will face additional anti-subsidy duties. (For details of decision, see here)

The U.S. International Trade Commission will make its final decision in the case by Nov. 20 (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.