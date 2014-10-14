U.S. duties on Mexico, Turkey reinforcing bar pass final hurdle

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday imports of steel reinforcing bar from Mexico and Turkey put U.S. producers at risk, clearing the way for import duties on the goods.

ITC commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the complaint brought by Nucor Corp, Byer Steel, Cascade Steel, Commercial Metals Co and Gerdau Long Products North America.

The U.S. Commerce Department has set anti-dumping duties as high as 66.7 percent on Mexican reinforcing bar, used to strengthen concrete, and anti-subsidy duties of up to 1.25 percent for Turkey. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)