WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce will terminate a 15-year old deal sheltering Russian flat-rolled steel producers from potential steep duties, it said in a letter to Russian authorities published on Monday.

In the letter, the United States gives Russia 60 days notice of the termination and says: “Upon termination of this Agreement, the provisions of U.S. antidumping duty law and regulations shall apply.”