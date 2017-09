WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department, in a clamp-down on a glut of steel imports, on Wednesday issued final anti-dumping duties on corrosion-resistant flat steel from China, Taiwan, South Korea, India and Italy.

China, facing pressures globally over its excess steelmaking capacity, was the worst-hit with final U.S. anti-dumping duties of 210 percent and final anti-subsidy duties ranging from 39 percent to 241 percent.