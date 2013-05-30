FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. groups expect WTO technology trade deal by July
May 30, 2013 / 3:15 PM / in 4 years

U.S. groups expect WTO technology trade deal by July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - A deal among the United States, China, the European Union and nearly two dozen other countries to eliminate duties on billions of dollars of technology products could be reached in the next two months, U.S. technology groups said on Thursday.

“We’re quite optimistic we’re going to get this across the finish line by the end of July,” John Neuffer, a senior vice president at the Information Technology Industry Council, told reporters in a phone call from Geneva, where some members of the the World Trade Organization met this week for talks.

Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen

