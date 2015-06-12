FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. slaps duties on Chinese tires for cars and light trucks
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. slaps duties on Chinese tires for cars and light trucks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed duties on certain automobile and light truck tires imported from China after finding they were being dumped at below-market value and unfairly subsidized by Beijing.

In a final decision, Commerce Department set duties exceeding 100 percent in some cases.

The duties will affect goods from companies including Shandong Yongsheng Rubber Group Co, Cooper Kunshan Tire Co, a subsidiary of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, and Giti Tire (Fujian) Co, a subsidiary of Giti Tire.

In 2014, imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from China were worth about $2.3 billion.

The duties are still subject to a final decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which is due in July. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

