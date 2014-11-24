FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sets import duties on Chinese car and light truck tires
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sets import duties on Chinese car and light truck tires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The United States is set to slap duties on imports of tires from China after the Department of Commerce found on Monday the tires are produced using unfair government subsidies.

In a preliminary decision, Commerce set anti-subsidy duties of up to 81.29 percent on car and light truck tires after a complaint from U.S. trade unions.

The highest rate will apply to goods from Shandong Yongsheng Rubber Group Co. Cooper Kunshan Tire Co, a subsidiary of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, will face duties of 12.50 percent and GITI Tire (Fujian) Co, a subsidiary of Giti Tire , duties of 17.69 percent.

Other Chinese producers have a preliminary rate of 15.69 percent, Commerce said. In 2013, imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from China were worth about $2.1 billion.

A final ruling on anti-subsidy duties by Commerce is due in April and by the International Trade Commission in May.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.