CORRECTED-U.S. finds likely harm from China, Vietnam tool chest imports

(Corrects date)

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.

The case, announced by the Commerce Department on May 2, follows a petition from Missouri-based Waterloo Industries Inc, a subsidiary of Fortune Brands and Home Security Inc. In 2016, imports of tool chests from China and Vietnam totaled $990 million and $77 million, respectively, department data show. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh)