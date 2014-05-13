Senior U.S. official sees no final TPP agreement in Singapore

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - Pacific trading partners are not expected to reach a final agreement on an ambitious free trade pact at a ministerial meeting in Singapore next week, a senior U.S. official said.

The United States and Japan said after a leaders’ summit last month they had found a path forward on access to Japan’s farm and auto markets but gave no details of what was agreed.

The stalemate between the two countries, the biggest economies in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), has held up progress on the wider trade agreement in recent months as other countries waited to see the outcome of the negotiations.

TPP negotiators, from countries including Canada, Australia, Mexico and Malaysia, are in Vietnam this week for another round of negotiations and ministers are due to meet next week. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler)