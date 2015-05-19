FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. senator will fight to keep human trafficking rules in trade bill
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 19, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. senator will fight to keep human trafficking rules in trade bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Robert Menendez said on Tuesday he will fight any attempt to delete a human trafficking amendment, dubbed a poison pill for a Pacific trade pact, from a key trade bill.

Menendez said he had talked to the administration and other lawmakers about the amendment, which would bar countries deemed soft on human trafficking from trade deals with expedited treatment in Congress, but was determined to keep “teeth” in the provision.

“Any effort to strip out the amendment is going to cause anything I can do under the rules for a floor battle,” he said.

Trans-Pacific Partnership member Malaysia is on the U.S. 2014 list of human-trafficking offenders, potentially excluding the whole deal from fast-track treatment. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.