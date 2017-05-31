FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Vietnam to sign deals for $15 bln-$17 bln in U.S. goods, services -prime minister
May 31, 2017 / 12:40 AM / 3 months ago

Vietnam to sign deals for $15 bln-$17 bln in U.S. goods, services -prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Tuesday he would sign deals for U.S. goods and services worth $15 billion to $17 billion during his visit to Washington, D.C., mainly for high technology products and for services.

"Vietnam will increase the import of high technologies and services from the United States, and on the occasion of this visit, many important deals will be made," Phuc told a U.S. Chamber of Commerce dinner. (Reporting by David Lawder and David Brunnstrom)

