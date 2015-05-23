FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate votes to grant Obama fast-track trade power
May 23, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate votes to grant Obama fast-track trade power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama scored a major victory on Friday when the U.S. Senate voted to give him “fast-track” powers that would help wrap up negotiations on a 12-nation Pacific Rim trade deal central to projecting American influence in Asia.

The Senate voted 62-37 to approve the Trade Promotion Authority bill, or fast-track as it is known in Washington. The bill will next be considered by the House of Representatives. (Reporting by Richard Cowan, David Lawder and Jason Lange; Editing by Eric Beech)

