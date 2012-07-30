FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sets duties on washers from Mexico, South Korea
July 30, 2012

U.S. sets duties on washers from Mexico, South Korea

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday set preliminary anti-dumping duties on about $1 billion worth of residential washing machines from Mexico and South Korea in a case brought by American manufacturer Whirlpool.

The department set preliminary duties of 33.30 percent to 72.41 percent on imports from Mexico and, in an odd twist, one of the two Mexican manufacturers hit with the highest duty was Whirlpool itself.

Duties of 9.62 percent to roughly 80 percent were set on washing machines from South Korea.

