U.S. sets final duties on Mexico, S. Korea washers
December 19, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. sets final duties on Mexico, S. Korea washers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday set final anti-dumping duties on about $1 billion worth of residential washing machines from Mexico and South Korea in a case brought by American manufacturer Whirlpool .

The department said Mexican manufacturers were “dumping” the washers in the United States at prices 36.52 to 72.41 percent below fair market value and set duties accordingly.

It said South Korean producers were undercutting prices by 9.29 to 82.41 percent. The department also set countervailing duties of 0.01 to 72.30 on the South Korean washers to offset government subsidies it found in its investigation.

