WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. trade panel on Wednesday gave final approval to anti-dumping duties on hundreds of millions of dollars of residential washing machines from Mexico and South Korea in a case brought by American manufacturer Whirlpool.

The U.S. International Trade Commission voted 6-0 that the century-old U.S. manufacturer had been materially harmed, or at least was threatened with material injury, by the imports.