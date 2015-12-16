Whirlpool seeks import duties on washing machines from China

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday against what it said were cheap imports of washing machines from China, which could end in duties on goods made by companies including Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics.

The petition by the appliance maker covers top-loading and front-loading clothes washers and some components for large residential clothes washer cabinets, tubs and baskets or drums.

In 2012, the United States slapped duties on washers from South Korea and Mexico after finding the products were sold too cheaply in the United States or benefited from unfair levels of government support. Whirlpool said in a filing the duties were being circumvented.

“Simply put, beginning in 2013, Samsung and LG replaced their dumped washers from Korea and Mexico with dumped washers from China,” Whirlpool President Marc Bitzer said in a statement.

The company said dumping margins, which help determine the level of import duties, were as high as 109 percent.