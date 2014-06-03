FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to impose duties on steel wire from China, Mexico
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. to impose duties on steel wire from China, Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday that cheap imports of concrete steel rail tie wire from China and Mexico are hurting local manufacturers, a ruling that will lead to anti-dumping duties on the products.

In their final ruling on the prestressed wire, which is primarily used in commuter and high-speed rail lines, ITC commissioners voted unanimously to back the complaint by U.S. producers.

The duties on Chinese imports will be between 31.4 percent and 35.3 percent, in line with margins set earlier by the U.S. Commerce Department. Mexican imports will attract a 9.99 percent duty.

The complaint was lodged by Insteel Wire Products Co, a division of Insteel Industries, and Davis Wire Corp. In 2013, imports of the wire from China were valued at $31.1 million and from Mexico at $21.3 million. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.